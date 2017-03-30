Huzumuntra Mandrusap

Madness Ribber Funion

BLUE LAKE, APRIL 1 – Years in the making, a project that captured the imagination of Blue Lakers has come to fruition.

After innumerable fundraisers by Dell’Arte and Pints for Non-Profits nights at the Mad River Brewery, the combined efforts of the City of Blue Lake, the Blue Lake Historical Society, a host of environmental activist groups and agencies have resulted in the restoration of the actual lake that Blue Lake was named after.

The newly reborn lake, fed by the Mad River, was created with a dock for boating, a small coffee house/restaurant and other amenities, was fully stocked with fish and landscaped with native plants, and was immediately dammed by the Trump Administration.

The new hydroelectric dam caused water levels to rise by 19 feet, immediately obliterating all the amenities.

Presidential spokestraitor Dimitri Vuckovandie turned aside objections from Humboldt Lakekeeper. “Screw you,” he explained.















