BMX track mulled for McK

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – With the rent it pays for its Eureka BMX track going up at the beginning of the year, Redwood Empire BMX is pondering a move to McKinleyville.

According to volunteer Daniel Fergurson, the organization is interested in building an off-road bicycle racing track somewhere in Mack Town. The McKinleyvlle Recreation Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss the idea at a meeting Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the McKinleyville Community Services District office at 1656 Sutter Rd.

According to Fergurson, Redwood Empire BMX now pays about $300 a month to rent three acres and a parking lot at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds in Eureka. The organization also contributes to the fairgrounds by volunteering to provide parking control at special events.

However, Fergurson said, the organization’s rent will go up to $1,200 a month starting Jan. 1. In order to make the rent payments, the organization would have to dip into its reserves, which would whither over time.

Redwood Empire BMX has been racing at Redwood Acres since 1992, he said. “Obviously, nobody really wants to leave,” Fergurson said.

But the higher rent may force the issue.

One option is to work with the McKinleyville Community Services District to build a track in McKinleyville.

Years ago, Redwood Empire BMX approached the district about building a track in town, but at the time it was intended to be an additional track, not a replacement track for the Redwood Acres facility.

The idea was referred to the McKinleyville Recreation Advisory Committee, which will again discuss the idea Oct. 19.







