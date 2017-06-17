Board: Black Lives Matter pin violated policy

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

EUREKA – The governing board of the Humboldt Bay Fire Protection District has affirmed the fire chief’s decision to order a fire engineer to stop wearing a Black Lives Matter pin on his uniform based on a rule barring on-duty political activity.

A June 7 grievance hearing at Eureka City Hall was the stage for a debate that alternately portrayed the pin as political advocacy or an affirmation of civil rights and equal protection.

Prior to the hearing, Matt McFarland, the district fire engineer who filed the grievance, held a press conference outside City Hall. He was accompanied by a group of supporters, including his wife, Tamara McFarland, who is chair of the North Coast People’s Alliance political advocacy group.

McFarland began to wear his Black Lives Matter pin last November. “I feel this is one small way I can begin to express solidari

press solidarity and safety in the midst of a growing distrust of uniformed first responders among communities of color who are disproportionately impacted by systemic discrimination and abuse from uniformed first responders,” he said to reporters.

He would reiterate his reasoning during the hearing – and disclose a personal reason.

“I’m the father of a young brown person who I’ve adopted and I need this to be a good, safe place for him to grow up,” he said, responding to questions from his union attorney, Jeff Edwards.

Asked whether wearing the pin “sends an anti-police message,” McFarland responded, “Absolutely not – it has nothing to do with police officers – it’s Black Lives Matter, period.”

Ensuing discussion centered on the perception that the Black Lives Matter movement is anti-police. District Fire Chief Bill Gillespie found out that McFarland was wearing the pin through comments made to him by Eureka Police Chief Andy Mills.

Mills testified that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement but wouldn’t allow one of his officers to wear a pin promoting it.

Asked about his wearing a Police Lives Matter bracelet while in uniform, Mills said he did that following the murder of several police officers in Dallas, Baton Rouge and San Diego. He said the officer killed in San Diego was a friend of his.

How political activity is defined became a central point of debate since department policy requires that uniform pins be fire service-related and not related to political activity.

In his testimony, Chief Gillespie said he wouldn’t allow a uniformed fire department employee to wear a Blue Lives Matter pin or any other political pin.

Questioned by Kendall Swanson, the attorney for the district, Gillespie said he viewed the pin “purely from the aspect of whether the Black Lives Matter movement appeared to be a political movement.”

“We work to stay neutral,” Gillespie said. “We don’t take a side or a stance of any kind on a movement because while it may support some members of the community, it may offend or put off other members of the community.”

During closing arguments, Swanson said the social value of the Black Lives Matter movement isn’t relevant to the policy issue on the pin.

“The issue is that you can’t put a department in a position to say what political movements are OK and which ones aren’t,” she continued. “Once you allow one, you’re going to have to allow them all.”

Swanson argued that if the department allows a Black Lives Matter pin to be worn, Blue Lives Matter pins would also have to be allowed.

The Blue Lives Matter website describes Black Lives Matter as a movement “whose goal was the vilification of law enforcement.”

“It’s going to be the subject of significant debate because that’s what happens with political issues,” said Swanson.

In rebuttal, Edwards argued that McFarland’s pin backs up legally-supported civil rights entitlements and that the government statute restricting public employee free speech narrowly defines prohibitions.

Edwards said prohibitions are supportable if it’s shown that the speech in question disrupts public service. “What we don’t have here is any evidence of disruption of service, we only have evidence of enhancement of service,” he continued. “It only made him more accessible, it only made people hug him and thank him for doing that – we have no evidence of it actually causing controversy or any disruption of his activities.”

The district’s governing board, which includes Eureka City Councilmembers Austin Allison and Kim Bergel, went into closed session to make a decision on McFarland’s grievance.

A unanimous decision to support the prohibition of the Black Lives Matter pin was announced late that afternoon.

The written decision document notes that the Black Lives Matter movement is “political in nature as stated on its website” and is not fire-service related as required by district policy.

There was a public comment session prior to the testimony segment. District firefighter Jason Campio said while he supports McFarland as a “union brother” he strongly disagrees with his wearing the pin.

“It’s ridiculous – our union’s been infiltrated by leftist political ideology and this pin is nothing more than social justice warrior crap,” he added.

Also during public comment, Eureka resident and NAACP member Kim Trevillion said that “as a woman of color,” she supports civil rights advancement and “this is sickening, that one man wants to take a stand in this community and everybody goes against him – well, I am standing in solidarity with him.”















