Board debates unpasteurized ‘Middle Ages’ milk

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The county is considering rescinding or modifying its longstanding ban of raw milk, actions that its health officials strongly advise against.

At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Board of Supervisors weighed the warnings of county staff against the arguments of raw milk advocates.

Supervisor Virginia Bass sponsored the discussion on the ban, noting that the board had also heard debate on it several years ago. She said raw milk consumers in her district have been “asking for a very long time to have this conversation again.” But the county’s Public Health division is strongly recommending against lifting the ban due to what officials described as the high risk of salmonella and E.coli infections and other disease outbreaks related to raw milk consumption.

Supervisors weighed the warnings against arguments in favor of raw milk. Eureka resident and raw milk advocate Bill Schaser said that licensing the sale and production of raw milk is a matter of state law and Humboldt is one of only a few California counties that have bans.

He called attention to recent E.coli outbreaks linked to romaine lettuce and spinach. “Should we ban those greens?”

he asked. “We’re simply asking to exercise our rights and make the same reasonable choice about whether or not to drink licensed raw milk, as do other Californians.”

Schaser said raw milk is a legal product in the eyes of state government and “there’s no earthly reason for it to be banned here in Humboldt.”

But health officials said otherwise. Environmental Health Director Melissa Martel said federal health agencies “advise against the consumption of raw milk,” and added that since 2006, there have been 11 raw milk recalls in California. On a nationwide level, there were 127 “raw milk-linked outbreaks” from 1993 to 2012, said Martel.

Public Health Officer Donald Baird said that evidence of any health benefits of raw milk is lacking and disadvantages include the risk of bacteria that cause at least 10 diseases.

“I’m asking you not to turn the clock back to the Middle Ages, when in fact infectious diseases which are now preventable ravaged the human population,” Baird said.

The risk also concerns the local dairy industry. Longtime Ferndale dairy operators said media coverage of a raw milk-related outbreak in Humboldt County would be misperceived and could damage the reputation of the entire local dairy industry.

Other supporters of the ban included representatives from the county’s Farm Bureau and the Buckeye Conservancy.

But as one woman cradled her son in her arms, she said his respiratory ailments clear up when he switches from pasteurized milk to raw milk.

The county’s grocery stores seek to meet the demand for raw milk and have asked for lifting of the ban through letters to the board. Supervisor Rex Bohn said his phone “started ringing off the hook” after the Organic Pastures raw milk producer sent what he described as a mass email “plea” for rescinding the ban. Bohn said the local dairy industry is justifiably concerned that their products could be falsely linked to negative publicity on a raw milk recall.

Supervisor Estelle Fennell has firsthand experience with E.coli, having been infected with it in 2013 after consuming leafy green vegetables. She said it’s something “I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy” but asked that more information be developed for decision-making.

Board Chair Ryan Sundberg said he leans toward “choice and letting people buy what they want.” He asked staff for more information on how raw milk can be labelled so buyers can “make an informed choice.”

But Supervisor Mike Wilson said he’s concerned about potential impacts to children, who “are not educated about this, nor could they be.”

