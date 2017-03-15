Body found on Hammond Trail

Mad River Union

ARCATA – McKINLEYVILLE – A body was found on the Hammond Trail near Fischer Avenue in McKinleyville on Saturday morning, March 4.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s office and emergency services found the deceased person when responding to a report of a subject not breathing at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacy Hanson. The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office declared the cause of death as suicide.

It was not clear where on the Hammond Trail the deceased person was found, as Fischer Avenue runs from the Mad River Bridge to the Fisher neighborhood in McKinleyville.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.













