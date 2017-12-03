Book Beat: ‘Global Discontents’ & ‘A Rude Awakening’ capture the zeitgeist

Northtown Books, 957 H St. in Arcata, welcomes David Barsamian, author of Global Discontents: Conversations of the Rising Threats to Democracy, a collection of talks with Noam Chomsky, Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

According to press release, in Global Discontents, Chomsky identifies the “dry kindling” of discontent around the world that could soon catch fire. In wide-ranging interviews with Barsamian, his longtime interlocutor, Chomsky asks us to consider “the world we are leaving to our grandchildren” – one imperiled by the escalation of climate change and the growing threat of nuclear war. If the current system is incapable of dealing with these crises, he argues, it’s up to us to radically change it.

These 10 interviews examine the latest developments around the globe: the devastation of Syria, the reach of state surveillance, growing anger over economic inequality, the place of religion in American political culture, and the bitterly contested 2016 U.S. presidential election.

‘A Rude Awakening’

Local author and Humboldt State graduate Bryan Radzin has published the fourth volume in his “Search for Truth” series, A Rude Awakening. Radzin describes his book as a “continuation of the synchronistic journey into the heart of politics and what makes us human.”

The “Search for Truth” books are written from the viewpoint of a journalist willing to risk his life for the discovery of the truth. Drawing on the present-day political landscape, this book features a new president “that is determined to destroy every last remnant of democracy.” According to the press release, racial tensions come to a head with the United States capitol being moved to Alabama, but not all is lost, as “through the destruction, there is hope for a new positive future when forces join together for the common good of humanity.”

Visit bryanradzin.com for video clips, photos, inspirational messages, sample chapters and feedback comments for a more in-depth connection with Radzin’s call for consciousness, accountability, humanism, truth and compassion.

Radzin has also released two other books this year: From the Mind of Critic 2014-2015 and From the Mind of Critic 2016. Both are compilations of his daily messages on his website and Facebook page.

Radzin will hold a reading and book signing Thursday, Nov. 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Trinidad Library, 380 Janis Ct.

Mini Masters & book trade

Visit the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St., Eureka, Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon, for their new youth program, Mini Masters. Take home a free recycled book, and bring a book you no longer want and exchange it for one you do!

Carrying on the mission of the long-running program, PBS NC Kids Club, this monthly workshop includes story time, tours of current exhibitions and art activities. This program is designed for families of children ages 2 to 8, but all ages are welcome.

This month, visit the Youth Gallery for a reading of Arthur’s Christmas by Marc Brown, a classic Christmas story about giving and the true meaning of the holiday season, featuring Arthur the aardvark, his little sister D.W. and the jolly old man himself, Santa Claus. Arthur is taking his Christmas shopping for Santa very seriously. He wants his gift to be absolutely perfect, but with Christmas only days away he needs a little help from his sister, D.W., to make this holiday a success ...

Admission to the museum is free for those participating in this program. humboldtarts.org















