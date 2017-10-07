Book Beat: New and new-to-you books

Northwestern Pacific Railroad Historical Society member and author Angelo Figone presents “The Northwestern Pacific Railroad: Lifeline of the Redwood Empire, Boom and Bust 1951-2001” at the Humboldt County Historical Society program meeting Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. in the first-floor conference room of the Humboldt County Library, 1313 Third St., Eureka.

Figone will show photographs, maps and charts from his extravagantly illustrated full-color book, share stories of railroad workers and look at the challenges and rewards of this unique subsidiary to the Southern Pacific Railroad. The author will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase. Admission is free. (707) 445-4342, humboldthistory.org

Surf’s up at Northtown Books

Northtown Books, 957 H St. in Arcata, welcomes Jaimal Yogis for a discussion and book signing Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Yogi’s All Our Waves Are Water follows his trek from the Himalayas to Indonesia; to a Franciscan friary in New York City and the dusty streets of Jerusalem; and finally to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

Along his way, Jaimal prays and surfs while trying to stay afloat through grad school and journalism jobs; mourning a lost love and seeking something that keeps eluding him, until he ultimately finds what he’s been looking for — that the perfect ride may well be the one we are on right now.

Used book sales

Join the Friends of the Arcata Library for their fall book sale Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arcata Library Conference Room, 500 Seventh St., behind City Hall. The sale features books and media for all ages and interests, including a collection of works in Japanese. Proceeds provide new titles and technology, and support for Arcata Branch programs and special events. Donations of gently used books, CDs and DVDs are welcome at any time before or after the sale. (707) 822-5954, arcatalibraryfriends@gmail.com

Friends of the McKinleyville Library will be at its site near the Totem Pole the same day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., accepting fiction and nonfiction books in good condition, paperbacks and hardcover books in nearly every genre (no moldy or mildewy books or encyclopedias, please). The Friends of the McKinleyvville Library’s next book sale will take place Saturday, Oct. 14.







