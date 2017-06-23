Book Beat: Ready, set, start your summer reading

The annual summer reading program of the Humboldt County public libraries officially began June 1, but there’s still plenty of time to get involves, as the official kick-off is this week, to coincide with the actual start of summer.Children, teens and adults are welcome to join this free program, which lasts until Aug. 12.

This year’s theme is “Reading by Design,” and library programs will feature books and activities related to engineering, construction, fashion, jewelry, bookmaking and other projects that require design thinking.

Visit any Humboldt County Library to sign up and begin reading or listening to books read aloud. Participants fill in their reading log with books and fun activities; those who complete the log can enter the prize drawing. This year, the prizes for children and teens include books, art supplies and gift certificates from fun places like The Art Center, Heart Bead and Lighthouse Plaza, among other generous Humboldt County businesses. You can sign up aytime the library is open.

Design a book and more

In keeping with the theme, children and their families are invited to the Eureka Library, 1313 Third St., for stories and crafts today, June 21 at 1:30 p.m. Special guest Virginia Wood of the Morris Graves Museum of Art will share design tips and tricks for bookmaking. This event is sponsored by Humboldt Sponsors and First 5 Humboldt.

Also this afternoon, the McKinleyville Library, 1606 Pickett Rd., offers 3D Printing Pen Activities from 4 to 7 p.m. Crafters will use MatterHackers Crafty pens to create shapes to take home, including glow-in-the-dark stars. This program involves hot materials and is recommended for children age 10 and up as well as teens and adults. The McKinleyville Library is also offering Design Crafts with weekly story times Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and a drop-in Lego Club Friday afternoons beginning in July.

Summer reading kick-off parties

The official summer reading kick-off parties feature magical entertainer Dale Lorzo, along with treats and crafts. The Arcata Library, 500 Seventh St., holds its party this Friday, June 23 at 3:30 p.m. The Willow Creek Library, at the intersection of highways 96 and 299, hosts its party Saturday, June 24 at noon and the McKinleyville hosts Lorzo that same day at 3:30 p.m. in Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd.

Lorzo’s performances are sponsored by the Friends of the Redwood Libraries and McDonalds of Humboldt County. Library programs are free and accessible to people with disabilities; contact the library if assistance is required. For more information, call (707) 269-1910 or visit humlib.org.

‘The Sinking of the Angie Piper’

Sacramento schoolteacher and Humboldt State alum Chris Riley has begun a second career as a novelist. His debut novel, The Sinking Of the Angie Piper, will be published on July 1 by Coffeetown Press and in audio format, through Blackstone Audio.

Riley writes that the novel is one of literary suspense, about a young Alaskan crab fisherman who learns the value of courage and forgiveness, from his best friend with Down syndrome. The novel is set in Alaska during the commercial crabbing season. Riley reports that his agent pitched it as a combination of The Perfect Storm and Of Mice and Men. Find out more at chrisrileyauthor.com.















