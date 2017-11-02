Boy plucked from bay mud

Mad River Union

SOUTH BAY – A boy who was up to his neck in bay mud and slowly sinking was pulled from the muck by a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a stranded mariner in South Humboldt Bay, with the caller stating that he and two of his friends were stuck in a boat in the mud, with a boy stuck to his waist in mud and unable to move.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Marine unit was dispatch to assist the subjects. While the HCSO Marine Unit was responding, the mariner contacted on 911 to report his friend was now up to his neck in mud and slowly sinking.

The HCSO Marine Unit arrived at the location of the mariners and found one juvenile male up to his neck in bay mud. A Marine Deputy was able to crawl out to the stranded subject and help lift him from the mud. The deputy was then able to assist the subjects and their canine to the Sheriff’s Office boat.

The HCSO Marine Unit was able to safely retrieve the mariner’s boat from the mud and transport the subjects and their vessel safely to the boat ramp.

“The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit would like to remind mariners to know the tide and the weather before outings on Humboldt Bay,” states a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.