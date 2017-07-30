Breakfast in Bayside celebrates Susan & Carl

Diane Anderson

Bayside Community Hall

BAYSIDE – The Bayside Community Hall (formerly known as the Bayside Grange), 2297 Jacoby Creek Rd. hosts its quarterly pancake breakfast Sunday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Join us as we dedicate this breakfast to the memory of Susan Anderson and Carl Chatfield. Through their generosity of spirit, strong devotion to community involvement, volunteerism and fun-loving sense of camaradarie, the Bayside Grange prospered and grew. Nearly one year ago, both Susan and Carl lost their battles with cancer. Sadly, Carl died May 6, 2016 and Susan followed him Aug. 7, 2016.

Breakfast in Bayside has been held for decades. And with each new generation of volunteers, a new and fresh spin on the breakfasts is introduced. When Susan got involved, she brought her partner in life and love of her life, Carl, along as her sidekick. Together, this dynamic duo became main players at the breakfasts.

Susan’s experience in the food business served her well as she helped design this generation’s very healthy breakfast fare. She introduced us to her 80-year-old sourdough pancake starter from Alaska, which is our calling card to this day.

Tall, lanky, fit Carl would always be there the Saturday before each breakfast to set up the hall, ever ready to climb ladders and hang directional signs, no matter what his state of health. He was Susan’s go-to guy for anything she needed, as she busily ordered volunteers to their places and explained in her very direct manner the ways of Susan’s Kitchen. Carl tempered many of her ways, always putting his best foot forward with his sweet smile and gentle demeanor.

They were truly a pair! We at the hall cared deeply for them, not only for their strengths but despite their weaknesses – they were human to the core. Both Susan and Carl would strongly encourage all friends, neighbors and newcomers to come enjoy this fabulous breakfast.

Perhaps consider joining this organization as one way to honor them and better understand the enjoyment and strength of community involvement. This is a wonderful family event, very kid-friendly and fun. The gourmet breakfast features sourdough multigrain pancakes, chicken apple sausage or tofu sausage, scrambled eggs or scrambled tofu, fruit of the season, yogurt, coffee, teas, milk, orange juice, hot chocolate, Mad River Jams, and local sauces.

Tickets for the breakfast are $8 for a full portion/$5 for smaller portions for kids 2 to 12 and seniors 65 to 80 (under 2 and over 80 are free). Join the Bayside Breakfast Club and receive six breakfasts for the price of five. Diners who walk or ride a bicycle to the breakfast will be awarded a free serving of real maple syrup or organic blueberry syrup. If you are 21 or over please visit Susan’s Mimosa Table – a fun addition to these breakfasts that was one of her master strokes of genius and fun. Remember to bring your ID.

As a special treat, the Humboldt Ukelele Group will play at this breakfast. This group meets three times a month at the Arcata Community Center to play, sing and laugh. Everyone is welcome to join, and they always have a spare ukulele waiting for those who wish to learn. Their musical tastes are eclectic, ranging from traditional Hawai’ian tunes to “Born to Be Wild.” This is yet another way we wish to honor Susan and Carl and their fondness for travel in Hawai’i and other tropical locales. Remember to wear your favorite tropical-themed attire in their honor.

Breakfasts in Bayside are great community mixers and help generate funds towards the ongoing maintenance of this historic hall, a favorite venue for local nonprofit fundraisers, dances, workshops and family wedding receptions. For information about the breakfast or to rent the hall, call (707) 822-9998, email admin@baysidegrange.org or visit baysidegrange.org.















