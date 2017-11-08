Bringing growers into compliance

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County’s push for compliance with commercial marijuana regulations now includes streamlining the violation abatement process.

Changes to the county’s public nuisance codes were approved at the Oct. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting. They include giving the county’s planning director the authority to enter into compliance agreements with property owners rather than having the Board of Supervisors approve them.

County Planning Director John Ford told supervisors that writing the compliance agreement conditions into the code ordinance is being done to “give some incentive to a property owner who’s been given a notice of violation.”

Code violations related to marijuana production sites can draw heavy fines of up to $10,000 a day but the compliance agreements will freeze the per-day timeline. Ford said the goal is to give violators incentive to voluntarily agree to make corrections.

The agreement conditions would include paying one-day penalties for each violation. As an example, Ford said a grower who has graded without a permit, built unpermitted structures, failed to get cultivation permits and violated streamside setback rules would be fined $40,000.

Ford added that the change shifts the priority from collecting fees to incentivizing compliance. His department has now drafted 12 compliance agreements and having the planning director authorize them rather than the board will “really minimize the time that it takes to get these agreements instituted.”

Supervisor Mike Wilson noted the county’s enforcement efforts and the value of making compliance less bureaucratic.

“We’re seeing a lot of notice of violations letters going out and it seems like getting compliance is the goal here,” he said. “And if every one of those would have to come before us, we would be having some fairly long meetings.”

Addressing the environmental impacts of illegal marijuana production has been strongly demanded and Supervisor Ryan Sundberg said the county is working hard on it.

“I think there’s a perception out there that we’re not doing a whole lot but I believe that we are,” he continued. “With the revamp of our code enforcement system, this item, $10,000 a day fines, letters going out – I know people are paying a lot more attention to it and hopefully the black market will come to an end.”

Supervisors unanimously approved the change. Supervisor Estelle Fennell was not at the meeting due to a death in her family.

The change was part of a series of amendments to the nuisance code ordinance. Other changes include specifying that the posting of violation notices can be done at the first locked gate a code officer encounters. That responds to what a written staff report describes as “the expected increase in code enforcement in rural areas where access to the affected property is in a common area.”

Another change gives code officers the authority to remove vehicles parked on county roads for over 10 days without requesting assistance from the Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.















