Brutal new twist in love triangle murder case

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA – The Bridgeville man accused of gunning down his wife’s lover last fall in Fortuna has now been charged with assaulting and battering her the same day, and possibly well before that.

Deputy District Attorney Luke Bernthal filed firearm assault and battery charges Feb. 2 against Jon David Goldberg, 36, who allegedly murdered his reputed friend, Fortuna Fire Captain Timothy Thomas Smith Sr., 42, on Sept. 26.

Goldberg pleaded not guilty to the new charges concerning his wife, Rachel Christina Goldberg, Smith’s reputed lover. Her jailed husband is accused in Count 1 of the new case of assaulting her with a revolver, with a special allegation that he “personally used a firearm,” making the alleged assault “a serious and violent felony.”

Count 2, a misdemeanor, charges that on or about Sept. 26, 2016, the day Goldberg allegedly murdered Smith in his front yard in Fortuna, he displayed a concealed firearm in public “in the presence of another person,” unnamed in Bernthal’s complaint, but reputed to be Rachel Goldberg.

Count 2 states that Jon Goldberg displayed and drew his revolver “in a rude, angry and threatening manner and did use a firearm in a fight and quarrel.”

According to Bernthal, this drama played out “in a public place,” unnamed, as Jon Goldberg brandished a revolver “that could be concealed upon a person.”

The third count, also a misdemeanor, accuses Jon Goldberg of battery. It states that he “willfully and unlawfully” used force and violence against Rachel Goldberg.

Notably, the battery allegation spans the period Sept. 1, 2014 to Sept. 30, 2016, fully two years before Smith was shot and killed. Superior Court Judge Timothy P. Cissna appointed Public Defender Casey Russo to be Jon Goldberg’s attorney in the new case, which will be aired in a preliminary hearing Feb. 16. Russo is also representing Jon Goldberg in the murder case.

The defendant is scheduled to appear again on the prior murder charge on Feb. 23. He is being held on $1 million bail in that case and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Jon Goldberg sat impassively in handcuffs in the jury box Feb. 2 as Russo entered pleas of not guilty to the new gun charges.

Last Sept. 26 at about 12:47 p.m., Fortuna police found Smith Sr. lying on the ground next to his red pickup truck, directly in front of his house on Rohnerville Road.

Smith Sr. had five bullet wounds and was dead at the scene, police said.

Some six hours after the shooting, Fortuna officers, the Humboldt County SWAT team and the California Highway Patrol picked up Jon Goldberg inside a residence at 32950 Highway 36, east of Bridgeville.

Fortuna police established that he fled the Fortuna crime scene in a white 2005 Dodge Caravan, headed southbound on Rohnerville Road.

The state alleges that the abrupt discovery of the extramarital affair led to the murder, which added to Humboldt County’s record homicide rate in 2016, the third year in a row.

At a preliminary hearing Dec. 6, Smith Sr.’s widow, Jessica Springer, testified that she came across nude photographs of her friend Rachel Goldberg on Smith Sr.’s phone. Springer phoned her friend with word that she had better tell her husband what Springer had discovered. The two families had been close, regular hunting and fishing companions.

Springer and Smith Sr.’s son, Timothy Alan Smith Jr., both testified that Goldberg committed the murder with naked intent.

Springer told the court she heard Jon Goldberg’s voice as she stood in her living room. Her front door was open and she saw his truck pull up. Her husband was out front unloading hunting gear from his pickup and taking it into the house.

Springer hastened to her front door as she heard multiple gunshots.

Asked if she were certain it was gunfire, she answered, “Absolutely. I’ve been around guns all my life. I love target shooting, I shoot all the time.”

Like Springer, Smith Jr. was both an eye- and earwitness. He testified he was inside his trailer parked in the driveway of the family home when gunfire cracked the air. He too heard Jon Goldberg’s words to the effect, “I thought we were friends, man,” just before the suspect pulled the trigger. Smith Sr. was reaching into his truck “when Jon shot him,” Smith, Jr. testified. “He gave him about as many bullets as he did words. He looked me right in the eye and shot my father.”

The younger Smith had been watching from his trailer window, some 10 feet away. “I see this man pointing a gun. I ran out the door immediately as he left. I only seen him for about three seconds ... I heard him peel out of the driveway.”















