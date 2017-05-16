Bunches of briefs, May 17, 2017

VIDEO GAMES AT THE LIBRARY The McKinleyville Library, 1606 Pickett Rd., hosts a video game program Wednesday, May 17 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the conference room. All are invited to play games like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Minecraft, Guitar Hero, Wii Sports, and more family friendly games that are easy to learn and fun to play together. If you’ve never played before, friendly volunteers will be on hand to help. There will also be snacks and some board games available.

Sci-Fi Pint & Pizza Night See Tremors (1990) and other psychotronic weirdness, trailers, short films and strange giveawaysWednesday, May 17 at Arcata Theatre Lounge, 1036 G St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the main feature starts at 7:30 p.m. Repairmen Val McKee (Kevin Bacon), Earl Bassett (Fred Ward) and an eccentric couple (Reba McEntire and Michael Gross) fight for survival against giant, worm-like monsters hungry for human flesh. Admission is free with $5 minimum purchase of food or beverage. Parental guidance is suggested.

Third Friday Jazz The RLa Trio hosts its third show in the Westhaven Center for the Arts Jazz Series Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Featured artist is saxophonist Francis Vanek, who has played in bands with Roger Humphries and J.C. Moses, has shared the bandstand with such saxophone stalwarts as Ernie Watts, Tom Scott and Eddie Daniels. Admission is $5 to $20 sliding scale, with refreshments available. The center is at 501 South Westhaven Dr.

MOKKA MUSIC Mon Petit Chou plays French Canadian tunes Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. at Café Mokka, 495 J St. in Arcata. There is no cover for this all-ages show. (707) 822-2228

What Mormons Really Believe The beliefs and practices of the Mormon faith will be explored at Lifetree Café Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe?” includes a filmed interview with someone who has left the Mormon church and also someone who has joined it. In addition, a filmed interview with a theology professor will be shown and discussed. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at Campbell Creek Connexion on the corner of 13th and Union streets in Arcata and has free coffee and snacks. (707) 672-2919, bobdipert@hotmail.com

CALL FOR ARTISTS Artists are invited to submit images for possible use in a showing at the Mad River Union office in Jacoby’s Storehouse for the July 13 Arts! Arcata. Artists who deal with the following themes in any media are invited to participate: nature, animals, sustainability, community outreach, social interaction, interactive art and experimental art. Send two to five images and an artist’s statement by Saturday, June 10 to ledrabkin@gmail.com.

Cures for Healthcare Practical solutions for fixing the healthcare system will be discussed at Lifetree Café Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Curing Healthcare: Practical Help for an Ailing Nation,” features a filmed interview with healthcare insider Joe Flower, author of Healthcare Beyond Reform. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at Campbell Creek Connexion on the corner of 13th and Union streets in Arcata and has free coffee and snacks. (707) 672-2919, bobdipert@hotmail.com

Wheel-In Wednesday Join the Bike Month Humboldt Coalition Wednesday, May 17 and every Wednesday in May for a group commuter ride from Arcata to Eureka. The group departs at 7 a.m. from the Arcata North Coast Co-op.

BIRD THE MARSH Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, May 20. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Ralph Bucher in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

Pancake Ride Join the Bike Month Humboldt Coalition Saturday, May 20 for the final Pancake Ride in May. This casual, group bike ride to the pancake breakfast at the Dow’s Prairie Grange in north McKinleyville starts at 8 a.m. from the Arcata Plaza or 9 a.m. from Hiller Park. Bring a helmet and cash for those yummy pancakes after you’ve cycled up an appetite. Visit Bike Month Humboldt on Facebook for further details or call (707) 269-2061.

DUNES DOCENTS Friends of the Dunes invites you to become a Share the Beach Volunteer Docent! Docents walk local beaches while picking up trash and collecting data on wildlife and beach use. Those willing are also encouraged to share information with other beach users about coastal ecology, beach regulations, and the Western Snowy Plover, a small threatened shorebird that nests in the sand along our coast. A Share the Beach Docent Training will be held Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The training will include a morning classroom session and an afternoon field trip to Clam Beach County Park. Meet at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office, 1655 Heindon Rd. in Arcata. Bring a lunch and come prepared for a field trip to Clam Beach County Park. RSVP required; call (707) 444-1397 or email suzie@friendsofthedunes.org.

Nature Story Time Join Friends of the Dunes naturalist Bob Peck for Nature Story Time Saturday, May 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. Story Time will focus on local wildlife and will be followed by a simple craft project. Meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila, and come prepared to explore the trails on your own after the program. info@friendsofthedunes.org, (707) 444-1397

Eureka Waterfront Birding Accompany Redwood Region Audubon Society Sunday, May 21 on a field trip to the Eureka Waterfront. Meet leader Ralph Bucher at 9 a.m. at the foot of Del Norte Street, where participants will scope birds from the public dock. Attendees will then drive to the trailhead at Truesdale Street and bird along the trail through the Elk River Wildlife Sanctuary. (707) 499-1247, thebook@reninet.com

HORSE MOUNTAIN HIKE The North Group Sierra Club invites you to hike the Horse Mountain Botanical Area Sunday, May 21. Meet at 9 a.m.at the Ray’s Valley West parking area to carpool at 10 a.m. at the Horse Mountain parking lot. Hike two loop trails, each just over two miles, for a total of five miles of medium difficulty walking, mostly on dirt roads. Bring lunch, water and good boots. No dogs. Heavy rain cancels. (707) 825-3652, nedforsyth48@gmail.com.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Meet a trained leader at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

Pints for nonprofits Drink up at Mad River Brewery, 101 Taylor Way, Blue Lake, today, May 17, when $1 from every beer sold all day benefits the Clark Museum.

NPA film fundraiser All are invited to a fundraiser for Northcoast Preparatory Academy high school student trip to China today, May 17 at 7 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. The evening will begin with a screening of Kekexili: Mountain Patrol, with introduction by Arny King. The film charts one local moment in the global clash between capitalism and conservation. In the 1990s, a tiny group of Tibetan activists struggle to stop the poaching of the Tibetan antelope (chiru), whose high-priced wool is used for luxurious shahtoosh shawls, prized by Asian brides and Western couture divas alike, and costing between $2000 and $8000. Based on the real-life Wild Yak Brigade, the former soldier Ri Tai (Duo Bujie) and his part-time vigilantes quarter thousands of square kilometers of mountain and desert in search of poachers they have no authority to arrest. The movie focuses this Sisyphean task through the eyes of a young, half-Tibetan Beijing journalist, Ga Yu (Zhang Lei), who turns up at their village looking for a story. Admission is $5 to $20 sliding scale. Seating is limited and refreshments will be available. (707) 834-2479, westhavencenter.org

CELEBRATING PEACE POETRY AND ART The Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 24 Fellowship Way in Bayside, celebrates the creative work of Humboldt County high school poets and artists on themes of peace and justice Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m., with the realease of Redwood Coast Peace Poetry and Art 2017. The publication is a project of Humboldt Bay Chapter 56 Veterans For Peace, and is also sponsored by Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Social Action Committee, the Humboldt Branch of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and the Humboldt Chapter of Buddhist Peace Fellowship. Poets will read their work, and students’ art work will be on display. Student participants this year represent St. Bernard’s Academy, Six Rivers Charter High School and Eureka High School. The event is free.















