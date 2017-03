Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Candidate Mary Burke has vanquished three other candidates for the McKinleyville Community Services District in the March 14 Special Election.

According to the Humboldt County Elections Division, Burke garnered 1,958 votes, or 71.72 percent. The next-highest vote-getter, David Coelho, gained just 344 votes, or 10.55 percent. James Vance finished third with 288 votes, or 10.55 percent, while Bonnie Oliver brought up the rear with 126 votes, or 4.62 percent.