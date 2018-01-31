Butts to wiggle at Super Bully Bowl

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – We'll admit it. Some women watch football to admire the cute posteriors of the players. How else can we get through hours and hours of pro football and the Super Bowl so dear to our loved ones.

But here's a bowl event on the same day as the Super Bowl that will give a prize for the Best Butt Wiggle, even if it's just for a dog.

The first ever Super Bully Bowl Pageant will be held at the Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo on Sunday, Feb. 4 at noon.

English and French Bulldogs will compete for prizes

in such categories as Best Smile, Most Slobbery, Most Handsome, Prettiest, Mr. & Mrs. Congeniality, and, of course, Best Butt Wiggle.

Come watch these unique dogs strut their stuff! There will be no weight classes and dogs must be current on vaccinations and non-aggressive towards humans and other dogs. In other words, no roughing the passer or horse-collar tackles.

Only 10 dogs may enter and at press time five were signed up. To sign up see the Player's Club at the Blue Lake Casino or enter online at eventbrite.com/e/inked-hearts-super-bully-bowl-pageant-tickets-42373992753.

Judges from the Sequoia Humane Society will oversee the event and prizes include a basket of goodies from local pet stores and bragging rights.















