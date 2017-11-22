Canadian man’s cause of death not yet determined

Mad River Union

ARCATA MARSH & WILDLIFE SANCTUARY – An autopsy conducted Wednesday didn't determine a cause of death for Felix Desautels-Poirier, a 25-year-old native of Sherbrooke, Quebec. The official cause will await pathology test results, according to Police Chief Tom Chapman.

Missing since Nov. 6, Desautels-Poirier's body was discovered Monday in Hauser Marsh by his father.

His mother, Claudine Desautels, her son and friends arrived at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, Nov. 6 and camped near the boat launch. At about 11 p.m. that night, the friends decided to go to sleep, but Felix was outside sleeping on the ground and wouldn’t wake up to go in the tent. The friends put a blanket over him and went to sleep. When they awoke the next morning, Desautels-Poirier was gone.

Chapman said a drone search had been conducted of the marsh last Thursday, including the area where the body was found, but it eluded detection at the time. The area is extremely dense with vegetation, and at the time of the body's discovery, just a small portion of Desautels-Poirier's blue jacket was above the water level.

Claudine Desautels said her son was a cook, who traveled to British Columbia every summer to pick cherries. This was his first visit to California.

"He was a big reader," she said, in both French and English. She described him a having a string sense of curiosity, and enjoyed making those around him laugh. "He was a funny guy, really, really, really funny," she said.













