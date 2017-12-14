Cappa and Gardner Named D2CCA and AP All-Americans

Andrew R.Goetz

HSU Athletics

ARCATA, Calif. – Humboldt State football’s Alex Cappa and Ja’Quan Gardner might have to consider an addition to their respective trophy cases. The pair was named Associated Press and First Team Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Americans Wednesday.

“Both Alex and Ja'Quan continue to be recognized for the outstanding careers they each have had,” said HSU Head Coach Rob Smith. “These are two of the very best to ever wear the Green and Gold, but more important than that, they are two of the finest young men that I have had the pleasure to coach in my career. Congratulations to both. They will be missed.”

A national finalist for the prestigious Gene Upshaw Award, Cappa has captured national attention. The four-time Great Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year was tabbed a D2CCA First Team and First Team AP All-American selection. He helped the Lumberjacks average 488.3 yards of total offense per game, ninth in NCAA Division II, and anchored an offensive line that allowed just 22 sacks all season. Cappa will represent the Green and Gold at the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 27.

Gardner, a three-time D2CCA All-American, collected Second Team AP All-American honors as an All-Purpose selection. The Ceres, Calif., product was the GNAC Offensive Player of the Year and is a national finalist for the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy, an award given to the top player in Division II football. The senior led the league and ranked 10th in Division II in rushing, averaging 125.9 yards per game, while ranking fourth in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns. Gardner also led the GNAC and was fourth nationally with 192.6 all-purpose yards per game. Gardner ended his career as the GNAC’s all-time leader in touchdowns (75), points scored (450), all-purpose yards (6.979), all-purpose yards per game (170.2), rushing attempts (878), rushing yards (5,426) and rushing touchdowns (70).











































