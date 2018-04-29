Cappa selected by Tampa Bay in NFL Draft

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – Humboldt State All-American offensive lineman Alex Cappa was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2018 National Football League Draft.

The Buccaneers picked Cappa with the 94th overall pick.

The Dublin, Calif., native was a record four-time Great Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and three-time All-American. Cappa was recognized as one of the top linemen in NCAA Division II and was a national finalist for the prestigious Gene Upshaw Award.

"The entire Humboldt family is unified today in our excitement for Alex’s accomplishments," said HSU interim Athletic Director Duncan Robins. "Congratulations to him, his family, teammates, coaches and boosters. We have been fortunate to watch him develop and earn this huge opportunity."

Cappa becomes the ninth Humboldt State football player selected in the NFL Draft common era, which began in 1967, and is the program's 11th all-time selection. He is the first Lumberjack picked since Freeman Baysinger was chosen by the New England Patriots in the 12th round of the 1992 Draft.
































