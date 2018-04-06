Carlson Park scoping meeting Wednesday, April 11

City of Arcata

The City of Arcata Parks and Recreation Committee and City Staff are hosting a meeting for the public to learn more about recent efforts by the community and the City in the Valley West area, and to help plan future improvements for Carlson Park, Wednesday, April 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Red Roof in located at 4975 Valley West Boulevard in Arcata. All community members are welcome..

Carlson Park consists of over 19 acres that currently provide trails for passive recreational access to view the Mad River and has the potential to include access to the Mad River for non-motorized water craft, fishing and general enjoyment. The property was dedicated to the City by Caltrans in 2017.

While the majority of the property is managed for habitat protection, the development of non-motorized trails is allowed and 1.8 acres can be developed for other recreational uses.

For more information please contact the City of Arcata at (707) 822-8184 or email eservices@cityofarcata.org.