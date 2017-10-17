Censure looms for trustee – school board cites outbursts, violations

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Concerned about inappropriate comments, emotional outbursts and ongoing violations of its bylaws, the Northern Humboldt Union High School District Governing Board may censure one of its own members at its next meeting, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 14.

Trustee Brian Gerving requested that the board consider censuring Trustee Jennifer Knight, who he accuses of violations of the board’s bylaws with regard to respectful and polite conduct, and for voting on a matter when she had a conflict of interest.

Board President Colleen Toste said that Knight’s behavior has been an ongoing issue and seems to be getting worse. Knight was appointed to the board two years ago...

