Charlie Jordan, Northtown Books top honorees at Arcata Chamber Awards

Mad River Union

ARCATA COMMUNITY CENTER – The Arcata Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Business Leadership Award Dinner at the Arcata Community Center Saturday, Feb. 24. Chamber membership determined the nominees and the winners, awarded for achievements in 2017.

Charlie Jordan took top honors as Business Leader of the Year, decided by past winners of this award. Charlie Jordan has dedicated herself to her family, work, and community for decades. Charlie is president and general manager for Kinetic Coffee Company and has a successful consulting firm. Charlie is on the Board of Humboldt Area Foundation and is a dedicated Rotarian at the The Rotary of Arcata Sunrise.

Business of the Year (decided by the Economic Development Committee and the City Council) is Northtown Books.

Nonprofit of the Year is Food for People.

New Chamber Member of the Year is Arcata Veterans Hall.

Hospitality and Tourism of the Year is Happy Camper Redwood Tours

Green Business of the Year is SCRAP Humboldt

Beautification of the Year is Arcata Playhouse

Small Business of the Year is Arcata Scoop Chamber

Ambassador of the Year is Michael Kraft of Sequoia Personnel (determined by a Chamber committee).

In a surprise award, City Councilmember Michael Winkler was honored for his systematic, one-man graffiti removal efforts over the past several years.