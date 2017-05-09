CHP finds Marci Kitchen ‘extremely intoxicated,’ failing to brake, attempting to conceal evidence

Paul Mann

EUREKA – A California Highway Patrol investigator who specializes in vehicular accidents and DUIs concluded that Marci Kitchen, 39, was in a state of “acute” or “extreme” intoxication when she collided with her daughter and a close girlfriend at 9:16 p.m. last July 12, killing both teenagers on the outskirts of Fortuna. They had been skateboarding together.

Kitchen’s daughter Kiya and her close friend Faith Tsarnas, both 14 years old, were hurled some 300 to 350 feet, the length or more of a football field, when Marci Kitchen’s Jeep Wrangler allegedly struck them down with massive force.

Testimony in Kitchen’s long-postponed day of reckoning started May 8 at her preliminary hearing. CHP Officer Chase Adams said Kitchen was “extremely intoxicated” the moment he encountered her at the scene of the accident. She had left it minutes before but returned in a black GMC pickup truck, driven by boyfriend Josh Pearlston. They arrived some 10 minutes after the 911 call went out from a man identified as Duane Ashbach, who lives nearby the accident scene and may have seen Kitchen weaving from side to side on an Eel River Drive straightaway.

Adams drove Kitchen in his patrol car from the crime scene perimeter to identify a body lying in the middle of Eel River Road, some 50-100 feet away. Her breath was “overwhelming.”

He was feeling sympathetic for her, knowing she might be about to identify her dead daughter, draped with a tarp.

Kitchen was in “various states of hysteria” in the short time it took to get to the body, while at the same time Adams was realizing that an-already complicated physical scene and train of events were now going to be complicated further because “now I have to deal with this drunk lady.”

At about this point, Adams began to tear up on the witness stand and then started to cry. The hearing was recessed until he regained his composure.

Throughout the hearing, Kitchen appeared composed, self-contained. Occasionally she jotted notes to herself.

Adams said the defendant’s demeanor altered abruptly when she discovered it was Tsarnas under the tarp, not her daughter. She seemed surprised, stopped sobbing and recovered herself; in the officer’s words, “She sucked it up.”

She went on to identify Tsarnas, telling Adams, “She was like a daughter to me.”

Kitchen remained acutely intoxicated when Adams saw her the second time that night on returning from the accident scene at about 11:30 p.m. to Redwood Memorial Hospital, where doctors were fighting to save her dying daughter.

Adams, who has 10 years of experience with the highway patrol and has investigated “countless” DUIs, observed both at the scene and at the hospital Kitchen’s “very red, bloodshot and watery eyes,” “very slurred speech,” unsteady and erratic gait, powerfully alcoholic breath and an inability to form words of more than a few syllables.

“She repeated herself numerous times before” she could even spill out her daughter’s date of birth, Adams testified.

Kitchen claimed, “I’ve only had two drinks all day,” Adams quoted her as telling him when he returned to Redwood Memorial. The first time he’d traveled there, a half hour or so after reporting to the accident scene, he was surprised he couldn’t find Kitchen anywhere, either in the waiting room or the emergency room.

He testified that her drunken symptoms and demeanor remained consistent and essentially the same, from the time of the accident until she complained to him that the doctors at Redwood Memorial were refusing to allow her to accompany her daughter on the flight to Oakland.

“They think I’m drunk,” she told Adams, appealing to him to intervene with physicians on her behalf. He replied, “I can tell you are drunk” and explained that flight safety must not be jeopardized.

At the crime scene – Kitchen is accused of vehicular manslaughter and a host of other charges –Adams found no signs or physical evidence that Kitchen braked her Jeep Wrangler. He and Deputy District Attorney Stacey Eads unrolled two 7-foot long, vertical schematic diagrams and hung them at the front of the courtroom. They mapped from an aerial perspective where the girls’ bodies were found, the debris from the Jeep (a fender flare, paint chips, a Chrysler-Jeep inventory tag), a wrecked skateboard, an intact skateboard, a solitary black flip-flop and the long wake of vehicle fluid – physical evidence of the Jeep’s trajectory and its direction of travel, from the collision point with the girls to where Kitchen allegedly stopped momentarily before leaving the scene.

There was no sign she slowed down when she slammed into the completely unprotected teenagers, who were scantily clad in T-shirts and one of them, Tsarnas, in shorts.

She was found dead on the pavement in the middle of Eel River Road, her neck elongated, her legs twisted and deformed by the high speed impact. There were unspecified marks on her head, hands and torso, according to Fortuna Police Sgt. Jason Kadle, the prosecution’s lead-off witness.

Kiya Kitchen died early the next morning, July 13, at Oakland Children’s Hospital where she had been airlifted from Redwood Memorial in a futile effort to save her life.

Adams said the two-lane rural road speed limit was 55 mph. He found a long trail of vehicle fluid that enabled him to calculate that Marci Kitchen was driving at a high rate of speed and did not slow or come to a halt before it was well beyond the point of impact.

Although Marci Kitchen was not charged with evidence tampering or obstruction of justice, she called a close family friend, Rhonda Rex, when her daughter was pronounced dead.

Based on a recorded interview with Rex, Adams testified that she told him she received a phone call from Kitchen while driving to the suspect’s home the morning after the collision. Rex intended to offer the stricken family assistance when she heard her friend’s voice, telling her she was in Oakland and Kiya Kitchen had just died.

Marci Kitchen then asked Rex to retrieve seven pounds of marijuana and some alcohol from her Jeep, which Rex was surprised to see was not parked in the usual spot at Kitchen’s house.

Rex got hold of the hide-a-key and was surprised again when she saw a man she did not recognize lying on the sofa just inside the entry, Adams recounted from the interview. “She asked who he was and he offered his first name,” but Adams could not recall it.

Rex went to the back of the dwelling to locate the Jeep in the backyard where she found it “‘very badly damaged.”

She had return-dialed Kitchen with word she had located the vehicle and then uttered, “Oh my God, oh my God, Marci.”

And Rex quoted her as answering, “I did it, I hit the girls.”

Adams said Rex opened the driver’s door, could not locate the 7 pound bag of marijuana or any alcohol except an open bottle of beer, which she transferred to the kitchen.

Rex asked if Kitchen had been drinking before the accident and Rex said her friend replied, “I had a couple. I thought I hit a deer, Rhonda, I thought I hit a deer.”

Adams continued: Kitchen now asked Rex to examine the Jeep’s windshield; was it broken? Rex saw that it was smashed.

She heard Kitchen “let out a moan over the phone; she was devastated,” Rex told Officer Adams.

Rex grew suspicious of what her friend seemed to be up to when Kitchen made two more requests from Oakland. She wanted Rex to retrieve a pound of marijuana from her bedroom and to move vehicles in front of the house, to conceal the damaged Jeep.

“Ms. Rex said no,” Adams recalled. She told Kitchen it was time to turn herself in. Lawyers expect the preliminary hearing to run all week.







