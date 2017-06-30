City Hall workers to be supplied with air

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The folks at Arcata City Hall usually seem chipper enough at their various desks and service counters. You can hardly tell that the poor dears are freezing, burning and gasping for fresh air most of the time. That’s because City Hall’s HVAC (heat, ventilation, air conditioning) system is old and funky, doesn’t work well and is hardly very eco with its fossil-fuel dependence.

The 15,200 square-foot, 1965-vintage building has been heavily modified over the years, with offices reconfigured and walls moved multiple times. The HVAC system has had a lot of ad hoc upgrades, and is currently a hodgepodge of legacy systems using seven furnaces and a lot of uninsulated ducts. Gas and electricity use is 80 to 90 percent higher than that of contemporary buildings.

“It hasn’t kept up,” said Katie Marsolan, interim property and special projects manager during a report to the Arcata City Council last week.

Crazily, internal airflow – where it exists – is inflexibly constant regardless of weather, based on environmental conditions of 52 years ago. Then, lumber mill teepee burners fumed incessantly all around town and the air needed perpetual purging. Some offices are actually overpressurized, and the Arcata Police break room literally has no fresh air supply.

For more than two years, the city has been working with consultants and reviewing options for replacing the existing system. After mulling multiple options ranging in price from under $300,000 to almost $1.3 million, staff, with Energy Committeemember Gwelen Paliaga and City Councilmember Michael Winkler, an energy consultant, has evolved an approach that will not only reduce shivering and sweating, but eliminate non-renewable energy use at City Hall.

No specific plans were approved by the council, but the favored design would uses increasingly popular, high-efficiency Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) pumps, in conjunction with existing ductwork. Environmental conditions will be variable across 20 control zones throughout the building. Use of natural gas will be eliminated in a shift to an all-electric system.

The project will be phased in over the next five years. Implementation will be synchronized with the latest rearrangement of City Hall’s floor plan, and cost will be kept to between $300,000 and $400,000. Some of the features, such as use of ducting and location of air vents, are constrained by the building’s basic design.

Among the departmental changes to City Hall’s main floor detailed by City Manager Karen Diemer at the council meeting were co-location of Environmental Services and Engineering in the space presently occupied by Community Development. That department, members of which are being temporarily officed at the Annex by the Arcata Transit center, will eventually occupy the current home of Environmental Services.

The reconfigured departments will share a common public service counter, well supplied with fresh air of a comfortable temperature.















