City tightens drone regulation at Marsh

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – At its March 7 meeting, the Arcata City Council unanimously passed Ordinance No. 1500, formalizing restrictions on drone use at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, City Hall, the Corp Yard and other facilities. Other city parks, including Redwood Park, are not affected by the new ordinance.

The ordinance refers to the whirring quadcopters as “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or UASs. A staff report notes that while the Federal Aviation Administration regulates UAS use, local government retains authority to create regs that promote public health, morals, safety and general community welfare. Ordinance No. 1500, the report states, allows “city law enforcement action in cases of misuse consistent with federal regulations, while still allowing for recreational and commercial uses.”

Federal law already disallows nighttime use of drones, flying over people and flying beyond the user’s sightline, plus speed (87 knots) and height (400 feet) restrictions.

The Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary has become a popular spot for recreational drone use and other activities, including unleashed dogs, camping and even motorcycle use, which aren’t necessarily consistent with environmental values and sensitive habitat.

The new ordinance prohibits reckless use, including flying drones over critical city infrastructure at the marsh, which is home to Arcata’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Arcata Bay Lands.

Police Chief Tom Chapman said the new regs will help clear up confusion as to who citizens should call when drone misuse crops up.

City Attorney Nancy Diamond confirmed this, saying the new ordinance empowers APD to enforce restrictions.

A couple of UAS enthusiasts at the meeting who didn’t identify themselves lauded the ordinance, and said neophyte drone users need more education.















