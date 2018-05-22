Coast Guard rescues overdue kayaker near Albion Point

U.S. Coast Guard

MCKINLEYVILLE – The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker who was stranded during a fishing trip after his kayak began taking on water through a hole in the hull on the Albion River, Sunday.

The kayaker's wife called Coast Guard Station Noyo River watchstanders around sunset, reporting her husband, who was supposed to return before dark, was missing.

A Coast Guard Station Noyo River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and a Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded, along with an Albion Fire Department ground party.

Albion Fire Department personnel found the man stranded on a rock on the south side of Albion Point and vectored the Coast Guard rescue helicopter to the scene. A rescue swimmer deployed and hoisted the man into the helicopter around 12:30 a.m., Monday. The Dolphin crew transferred him to Albion Fire Department responders with no reported medical concerns.

"By having a plan with his wife - letting her know where he was going and when he should have been back - the kayaker allowed our crews to respond quickly and let them know where to look," said Lt. Matt Fetzner, the Sector Humboldt Bay aviation operations division chief. "Having a dry suit and life jacket on allowed him to get to shore until help arrived. This is a great example of being prepared."

The man reunited with his wife at the campground, and responders were unable to retrieve his kayak.

























