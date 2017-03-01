Coast Seafoods oyster expansion approved

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

WOODLEY ISLAND – On three unanimous votes of 4-0, the Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District Board of Commissioners has approved the Coast Seafoods shellfish aquaculture permit renewal and expansion project at a special board meeting tonight, Feb. 28 attended by 40 to 50 community residents.

The board aired further modifications to the Coast Seafoods project, principally the creation of an ad hoc advisory committee that will include representatives of the Wiyot Tribe.

The ad hoc panel will assist the commissioners in tracking the monitoring results to be used in an adaptive management program.

Adaptive management will enable the commissioners in collaborative with Coast Seafoods to alter expanded aquaculture operations contingent on measured environmental impacts.

Under a last-minute edit introduced by Fourth District Commissioner Larry Doss the advisory panel will be in existence for the entire 10-year lease under the Coast Seafoods project instead of five years.







