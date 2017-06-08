Coastal Commission deals double blow to Coast Seafoods

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

ARCATA – On a narrow 6-5 vote, the California Coastal Commission has rejected Coast Seafoods' request to renew the permit for its existing oyster operation and simultaneously denied the company's bid to expand farming in Humboldt Bay.

Commissioners voted against the permits today, June 7 near the close of a daylong hearing at Humboldt State University.

The rejection followed public and institutional testimony and lengthy commission discussions that centered on the potential environmental damage and loss of access the farming expansion might inflict, respectively, on eelgrass, Black Brant, shorebirds, clams, herring, navigation and recreational use.

Coast Seafoods has until mid-August to gain renewal of its permit for its existing 300-acre oyster farm.

The fate of the company's controversial and intensely debated expansion project is an open question in the wake of the negative vote.

The company and commission staff were negotiating revisions and modifications to the expansion proposal up to the last minute. Although the parties reached agreement on all but a few items, some commissioners were hesitant to proceed because they had not had time to digest a 42-page addendum that resulted from the frenetic talks right up until today's hearing.

While praising staff work to resolve problems with the expansion initiative, commissioners objected that no scientific or empirical basis had been laid to guarantee that bay species, such as eelgrass, would recover if Coast Seafoods' mitigation measures failed and resulting environmental damage proved to be irreversible.

Commissioners also objected that too little was understood about the cumulative impacts of expanded oyster farming for decades beyond short-term permit timetables.







