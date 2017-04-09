Code enforcement cases on rise

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The work of Humboldt County’s Code Enforcement Unit increased in 2016, a trend that’s expected to continue as the county launches enforcement of a commercial medical marijuana production ordinance.

Code enforcement’s work in 2016 was detailed in a March 21 annual report to the county’s Board of Supervisors. Code Enforcement Investigator Jeff Conner told supervisors that 2016 saw a jump in the number of new cases, with 149 opened during the year.

“This is more cases than have been opened since the [code enforcement] came into existence in 1995,” he said.

Six of the new cases were from McKinleyville, for violations ranging from illegal junkyards and solid waste to unpermitted grading and construction.

One Arcata area case was opened for solid waste violations. Two illegal grading and construction cases were opened in the Jacoby Creek and Fickle Hill areas.

New cases outnumbered those that were able to be closed. Conner said 133 cases were closed in 2016.

A McKinleyville junkyard was subject to abatement action by the county and a solid waste situation was abated by the property owner.

A third McKinleyville case involving an unpermitted second unit was also closed.

The Measure Z public safety sales tax added a part-time office assistant and a full-time code enforcement officer to the unit. Bernadette Arwood, the code new officer, was assigned 85 cases in 2016 and was able to close half of them, which Conner described as “amazing.”

The imbalance between new and closed cases continues a trend that’s been noted in all of the unit’s annual reports. “

This indicates that while the staff of the (CEU) has increased, so has the workload and we haven’t been able to get over the hump where we close more cases than we’re able to open,” said Conner.

He added that the unit’s workload will increase further when the county begins enforcing its commercial marijuana production ordinance in the upcoming growing season. Enforcement of the county’s small parcel marijuana ordinance decreased in 2016, however, as 13 new cases, mostly in Willow Creek, were opened compared to 30 in 2015.

Conner attributed the drop to people becoming educated about the ordinance, which he described as “an effective tool in regulating the cultivation of marijuana in residential neighborhoods.”

Formerly controversial property inspection warrants numbered 17 in 2016, with five warrants related to the neighborhood marijuana ordinance. There were 12 warrants related to the ordinance in the previous year.

The unit also collected more administrative penalty fees than it issued during 2016, with $33,500 collected and $31,000 issued.

A portion of the money is used for funding operation of the unit and the rest is put into a Code Enforcement Trust Fund to pay for clean-ups. Conner said the trust fund’s balance is stronger than ever.

“That’s due in part to the Measure Z allocation but it’s also due in some part to the monies we took in this year,” he continued.

Because the unit has the money, the number of abatement cases brought before the Board of Supervisors increased. Conner said that trend has continued into 2017 and the unit is conducting nuisance abatements that “may use most, if not all of those monies by the end of this fiscal year.”

The county is readying for the new cases related to implementation of the commercial marijuana production ordinance.

There will also be a change in the unit’s ability to respond to violations, as it’s been learned that growers can skirt the impacts of enforcement by holding off action until after a crop has been harvested.

County Counsel Jeffrey Blanck said a plan for expediting enforcement of the commercial ordinance will be brought to supervisors.

“We are trying to figure what’s an appropriate, expedited process for dealing with a growing crop,” he continued.

According to the annual report, the unit was able to do more junk vehicle abatement in 2016 due to having more staff. Twelve vehicle abatement cases were opened in 2016, resulting in the disposal of 25 vehicles.















