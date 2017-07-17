Cold water crawl contributes to critter care

Press release

HUMBOLDT BAY – In order to promote safe open water swimming in our Humboldt Bay and raise awareness and funding, Healing Spirit Animal Wellness Center in Arcata is hosting the fourth annual Humboldt Bay Critter Crawl Sunday, July 23 at Woodley Island Marina to benefit the North Coast Marine Mammal Center in Crescent City.

The event consists of a short course (0.7 mile) swim near the opening to the bay, and a long course (4.5 mile) swim, which continues along the Eureka cityfront to the Woodley Island Marina. Both swims are current assisted and noncompetitive.

​The North Coast Marine Mammal Center is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine mammals. Each year, the center responds to hundreds of calls about distressed marine mammals, transporting sick and injured animals to their volunteer-run facility in Crescent City. The cost of feeding seals and sea lions ranges from $7 to $15 per animal, per day, in addition to housing, medical care and transport, among other expenses. All donations made to sponsor the swim will directly benefit the center.

If you would like to participate in this event as a swimmer, please note that advance registration is required. Register at classy.org/events/humboldt-bay-critter-crawl/e126482.

Cold water acclimation prior to the swim is mandatory. In order to keep swimmers safe, each swimmer will be escorted by a kayak throughout the duration of the swim. Motorized boats will also be present to monitor vessel traffic in the bay and render assistance to any swimmers in need.

Because this is a fundraiser, swimmers are requested to make a minimum donation of $50 at the time of registration. Larger donations are welcome and much appreciated. If this amount is a burden, consider inviting friends, family members and coworkers to share in the fun of this unique event and support your swim.

humboldtbaycrittercrawl.com






































