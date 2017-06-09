Cole’s ever-receding retrial delayed again

Kevin L. Hoover
Mad River Union
ARCATA – Next Tuesday, June 13 will be a hard day for Charles Wesley Cole. It’s both his birthday and, he says, that of the dog he still considers his own. It will be the second shared birthday that he’s not been able to spend with his former pet, which he calls Mr. Know Buddy.
Since renamed Jackpot and re-homed in the Bay Area, the black Lab was taken away from him following an alleged incident of animal cruelty which took place downtown in January 2016. While only the latest of a number of acts of mistreatment by Cole against animals in his possession that downtowners claim to have witnessed, it did result in a felony animal cruelty charge against Cole.
A subsequent trial resulted in a hung jury, and following passionate demands by local animal activists, a retrial was ordered last October. First though, a finding of mental incompetence requires that Cole be treated in a state mental hospital in order to be made whole before he can stand trial. But a long waiting list has delayed the treatment and kept him in a cycle of going to court, being told there are no openings, and being rescheduled for next month.
That, with minor variations, is what happened once again last Friday, June 2 in Courtroom 7. The scheduled 8:30 a.m. hearing was delayed about 20 minutes due to the non-appearance of Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Schaffer. As they waited, Judge Joyce Hinrichs, Conflict Counsel Kaleb Cockrum, the court clerk and bailiff shared recent Schaffer sightings and chatted informally about courthouse current events amid the relatively plush decor of Courtroom 7.
Eventually, the MIA DDA got a prestigious stand in – no less than her boss, District Attorney Maggie Fleming. That allowed the hearing to proceed, and accomplish little more than still another rescheduling.
Where the animal activists who demanded the retrial once attended Cole’s hearings in droves, they appear to have lost interest, with none present at the hearing. Discussion of the matter, along with most other activity, has evaporated on the “Stop Animal Cruelty in Humboldt” Facebook page, where the most recent post concerned a dog tied to an RV in Eureka.
With the rail-thin, frail-looking Cole leaning unsteadily on his cane before the judge, Hinrichs reviewed the case. The status of the waiting list for admission to a mental hospital wasn’t available, because, the court clerk said, there was a new procedure for contacting the state hospitals. So no referral was possible.
Cole is out of custody and getting treatment at County Mental Health for misdemeanor battery and vandalism over an incident which occurred at the North Coast Co-op during which he allegedly threw some coffee at a cashier and broke a van window.
Hinrichs said that if the local treatment renders him capable of standing trial for those charges, the need to send him away for treatment could become “moot.”
The next hearing was set for Friday, July 14 at 8:30 a.m. Cockrum asked for a post-hearing, five-minute sidebar with Fleming and Hinrichs, but Fleming, who had been drawn away from other court business, was reluctant to do so. After a further plea from Cockrum, she relented and the two attorneys approached Hinrichs’ bench.
A brief, inaudible discussion was held there. Afterward, Cockrum, Cole and his court-appointed psychologist, Dr. Mark Lamers retreated to a side room where they held a private discussion. Details aren’t available, but Cole later said he raised objections to Cockrum’s handling of the case.
Cole considers the entire matter a conspiracy by police, the court, the animal activists and news media to deprive him of his liberty. He estimates that the county has spent about $1 million all told prosecuting him. While it's not clear how he arrived at that figure, though the cost of the original jury trial, multiple subsequent hearings in preparation for the ever-delayed retrial, police time, his local psychiatric treatment and possible state hospitalization must be substantial.
Cole is also upset about a citation for camping he was recently issued by Arcata Police while bunking on the porch of the downtown business which has given him permission to reside on the property. He’s usually in the backyard, but rain forced him to the shelter of the porch.
A recent rumor held that Cole had acquired a new dog, even though conditions of his release while pending trial prohibit him from owning any animals. The rumor is unfounded, and appears to be a case of mistaken identity.
Apparently someone who closely resembles Cole has been seen downtown with an animal, and erroneously identified as Cole. Efforts to locate the doggie doppelgänger were unsuccessful.