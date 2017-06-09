Cole’s ever-receding retrial delayed again

ARCATA – Next Tuesday, June 13 will be a hard day for Charles Wesley Cole. It’s both his birthday and, he says, that of the dog he still considers his own. It will be the second shared birthday that he’s not been able to spend with his former pet, which he calls Mr. Know Buddy.

Since renamed Jackpot and re-homed in the Bay Area, the black Lab was taken away from him following an alleged incident of animal cruelty which took place downtown in January 2016. While only the latest of a number of acts of mistreatment by Cole against animals in his possession that downtowners claim to have witnessed, it did result in a felony animal cruelty charge against Cole.

A subsequent trial resulted in a hung jury, and following passionate demands by local animal activists, a retrial was ordered last October. First though, a finding of mental incompetence requires that Cole be treated in a state mental hospital in order to be made whole before he can stand trial. But a long waiting list has delayed the treatment and kept him in a cycle of going to court, being told there are no openings, and being rescheduled for next month.

That, with minor variations, is what happened once again last Friday, June 2 in Courtroom 7. The scheduled 8:30 a.m. hearing was delayed about 20 minutes due to the non-appearance of Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Schaffer. As they waited, Judge Joyce Hinrichs, Conflict Counsel Kaleb Cockrum, the court clerk and bailiff shared recent Schaffer sightings and chatted informally about courthouse current events amid the relatively plush decor of Courtroom 7.

Eventually, the MIA DDA got a prestigious stand in – no less than her boss, District Attorney Maggie Fleming. That allowed the hearing to proceed, and accomplish little more than still another rescheduling.

Where the animal activists who demanded the retrial once attended Cole’s hearings in droves, they appear to have lost interest, with none present at the hearing. Discussion of the matter, along with most other activity, has evaporated on the “Stop Animal Cruelty in Humboldt” Facebook page, where the most recent post concerned a dog tied to an RV in Eureka.