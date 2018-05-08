College of the Redwoods Commencement 2018

College of the Redwoods

EUREKA – College of the Redwoods will award a total of 702 associates degrees and/or certificates of achievement to 598 students throughout the CR District this week during four separate commencement ceremonies.

The CR Eureka Campus will host its event on Saturday, May 12, beginning at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium. A total of 625 degrees and/or certificates will be awarded to 526 students during the ceremony.

Saturday’s Eureka graduation will be streamed on CR’s website.

“I look forward to commencement every year” said CR President Keith Snow-Flamer. “It’s the most important milestone in the academic year where students can share the excitement and importance of their academic accomplishments with peers, family, and friends. It is also a time for the College, Board of Trustees, administrators, staff and faculty to pay tribute to students for the outstanding efforts they have shown in earning a degree or certificate.''

The commencement address at the Eureka campus ceremony will be delivered by Valedictorian Caleb Dedmore. The salutatorian (the student with the second highest GPA) is Alexander Knight. CR’s President/Superintendent Keith Snow-Flamer will welcome the students and confer upon them the associate degrees and certificates of achievement. Members of the CR Board of Trustees, Carol Mathews and Bruce Emad, will present the diplomas and certificates to the graduates. All graduating veterans will be recognized by wearing special red, white and blue honor cords.

The CR Del Norte Education Center in Crescent City will hold its graduation at 6 p.m. on Friday May 11, at the Tolowa Dee-Ni’ Event Center. A total of 52 degrees and certificates will be awarded to 49 students.

The CR Klamath-Trinity Instructional Site graduation event will be held on Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m., 25 students will be awarded 23 degrees or certificates in the Hoopa High School Mattz Gymnasium.

The CR Registered Nursing Program will honor its graduates in a special ''pinning ceremony'' on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium on the Eureka Campus. Director of Nursing and Health Occupations Alison Pritchard will welcome the graduates and introduce graduate speakers Stephanie Matlock, Joanna Mathieson, and Dorothy Myers.

CR will also hold its first annual Multicultural Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Theater. This ceremony is held to express appreciation for the achievements, commonalities, and cultural differences that characterize the experiences of our diverse students.























































































































































































































