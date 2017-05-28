Committee demands action on McK town center

Andrew George Butler

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE - The McKinleyville Organizing Committee, along with fellow impassioned community members, met May 18 to discuss how to push for the creation of a town center.

The McKinleyville Community Plan, approved 15 years ago, calls for a McKinleyville town center, with the development of recreation areas, shopping hubs, affordable/low-income housing and pedestrian friendly pathways in the center of Mack Town.

The 30 or so McKinleyville residents in attendance at the May 18 meeting signed a letter that will be sent to the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee, which is tentatively scheduled to discuss the town center at its meeting Wednesday, May 31 starting at 6 p.m. at the Middle School Conference Room at 2275 Central Ave.

The letter lists three tasks that the organizing committee would like the advisory committee to complete.

The first is for the advisory committee to urge the Board of Supervisors to ask the Humboldt County Planning Department to begin drafting a McKinleyville town center ordinance this fall.

The second is for the advisory committee to immediately begin encouraging and seeking community involvement in creation of the town center plan.

The third is for the advisory committee to ask the Board of Supervisors to instruct both the Humboldt County Planning Department and Planning Commission to not permit any new development within the town center area until a town center ordinance is adopted.

Several meeting goers asked about how low-income housing development in the proposed town center might impact other McKinleyville residents, and the town as a whole. The curiosity stems from an ongoing tug-of-war between the County and McKinleyville over the number of high-density housing units McKinleyville needs, and where they should be built.

Bonnie MacGregor, an organizing committee member, said to that end “urban development doesn’t mean that we are going to lose any sense of community identity, building new homes will not rubber-stamp McKinleyville the same as any other city in the area.”

During the meeting McKinleyville resident Diane Ryerson gave a history to date on the McKinleyville Community Plan and the state of any potential town center.

The last organizing committee town center public meeting occurred two years ago, and little has progressed since. Ryerson said “our biggest challenge is timing,” and that she was concerned any momentum the town center proposal once had was lost,leaving it ignored by the Board of Supervisors.

Ryerson also suggested a new survey of McKinleyville residents be taken, pointing out the last one was conducted 26 years ago.

MacGregor also spoke to why a town center is important to the identity of McKinleyville and those within it.

MacGregor stressed that a town needs a center of activity. She said McKinleyville is growing rapidly, and faces a choice between letting out-of-town developers come in and abuse the local landscape, or allowing the residents to shape the identity of their ascending town, and leave a legacy for generations to come.

“There’s no there there,” MacGregor said. “We need a place that holds the identity of McKinleyville, a face for people who come here.”















