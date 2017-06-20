Community mourns death of Mike Stone

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

EUREKA – It is with a heavy heart to pass along the news that we lost one of our own early on the morning of June 14.

Extra Help Deputy Mike Stone was visiting family and friends in Butte County when he experienced a medical emergency in the middle of the night. Deputy Mike Stone was transported to the local hospital where he passed away.

Mike had a long and distinguished career in county law enforcement. He was hired as correctional deputy in 1971 and in 1973 he was promoted to deputy sheriff where he worked the street for several years.

He took a break from law enforcement to own/manage Roger’s Market in McKinleyville. He returned to law enforcement and rounded out his career as deputy sheriff, special services deputy, beach patrol deputy, investigator, and the police chief for the City of Trinidad. In 2002 Mike was hired by the District Attorney has an investigator.

Investigator Stone served several years as a special agent with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. In 2011, he retired from the District Attorney and was hired as an extra help deputy sheriff with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

In the extra help capacity Mike has worked the airport and court security details.

The Sheriff’s Office family will miss Mike’s humor, charisma, work ethic and stories about the good old days.

Mike was very proud of his son, Brent Stone, getting into law enforcement. He is a police officer with Chico Police Department. You can send cards to him at Chico PD, 1460 Humboldt Rd., Chico, CA 95928.

Sheriff Honsal has authorized mourning bands to been worn by deputies to honor Deputy Mike Stone.















