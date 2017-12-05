Companion Animal Foundation: A pair of midnight black love bugs

Meet Salem and Morticia, a pair of midnight black love bugs who are waiting to find their forever homes at our Blue Lake location!

Long-haired Morticia was found by a concerned community member and is slowly blossoming into a true socialite. She was a tad shy when she was first brought to us, but with extra care and attention she has become quite affectionate and developed a love for being petted and brushed.

Fans of Sabrina the Teenage Witch may recognize where Salem got his name. Though he does not possess the power of speech like his namesake, this intelligent, curious boy will communicate with you through nudges and head butts and make sure you know how much he enjoys your company.

If you are interested in meeting Morticia or Salem, please visit them at our Blue Lake store, 410 Railroad Ave., Tuesday through Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. If you feel-think either one of them may be good fit for your family, fill out an application and drop it off at our Sunny Brae store (88 Sunny Brae Center) for quick processing.

Pictures of the rest of our adoptable animals can be found at cafanimals.org. You can visit them Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 88 Sunny Brae Center.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites and are up-to-date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about a particular animal or would like to know more about the adoption process, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com. Don't forget to follow Companion Animal Foundation on Facebook and Instagram!

Have you adopted an animal through Companion Animal Foundation over the last 15 years? We'd love to hear from you! Send your pictures and stories to cafadoptions@gmail.com.















