Companion Animal Foundation: Benji’s cuddle-ready

From the moment Benji greets you with his sparkling emerald eyes and uniquely crooked tail, this adventurous, charming boy is sure to steal your heart. At 4 months old, Benji is well socialized with children and other cats, and gets along marvelously with the puppies in our care. Though he makes friends with everybody, Benji would also love to be spoiled in a single-cat household. His future family should be ready for lots of laughs, many couch cuddle sessions and a constant, loyal companion by their side.

Anyone interested in Benji is welcome to visit our kitten room Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 88 Sunny Brae Center. Pictures of the rest of our adoptable animals can be found at cafanimals.org.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites, and are up-to-date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about a particular animal or would like to know more about the adoption process, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com.

Our hearts are with our friends affected by the Northern California fires. If you're able, please donate to the many GoFundMe campaigns or reach out to animal shelters in affected areas to help with displaced or rescued pets.















