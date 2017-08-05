Companion Animal Foundation: Black Purrly found at the thrift store

It may not be Mother’s Day, but Purrly Girl deserves a blue ribbon for her amazing maternal instincts and her nurturing, charming personality. Not only did she nurse her own litter of kittens, but she later took on a second hungry litter and provided them with the protection and antibodies necessary for healthy growth. We are so grateful that such a sweet, loving surrogate was able to be introduced to kittens in need, but now it’s Purrly’s time to find the perfect home to call her own!

Purrly Girl is a small 1-year-old with a midnight black coat and a purr that can be heard from a yard away. She loves to explore both indoors and out and can often be seen napping under a tree, away from the hustle and bustle of the busy thrift shop environment. Purrly would flourish in a forever home that can give her the one-on-one playtime and wholehearted focus she is worthy of.

If you're interested in meeting Purrly Girl, please come by 88 Sunny Brae Center and let us know you'd like to fill out an application! Since she is currently considered a “store cat” and is not confined to our kitten room, we may not be able to immediately find where she has chosen to lounge that day. However, feel free to come in any time between 10 a.m and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday to spend time with her!

All of our adoptable animals can be found at cafanimals.org. Please be advised that there may be applications pending on any animal listed as available, so please let us know if you're interested in a specific cat or dog.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites, and are up-to-date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about the adoption process or would like to know more about our organization, please give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com. Don't forget to follow Companion Animal Foundation on Facebook and Instagram!

Have you adopted from Companion Animal Foundation over the past 15 years? We'd love to hear from you! Send your stories and pictures to cafadoptions@gmail.com.















