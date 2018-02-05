Companion Animal Foundation: Blitzen is a get-along little doggie

This week we are putting the spotlight on 4-month-old Blitzen, a cuddly, confident and curious rottweiler mix with lots of love to share. Blitzen and his siblings arrived at Companion Animal Foundation (CAF) just in time for the holidays and he is the last of the litter to find his forever family.

This huggable hound earns gold stars for manners from all of his fosters and he gets along wonderfully with other dogs and cats.

We are currently treating Blitzen for a dry skin condition which causes some temporary hair loss, but he has turned the corner on the road to recovery and will be symptom-free in no time! Blitzen is incredibly eager to please and he is happy both hanging at home and running on the beach, so long as he gets lathered with attention.

If you would like to see if Blitzen is the right fit for you, head over to 88 Sunny Brae Center in Arcata and fill out an application! We're always happy to set up an adoption trial to see how he adjusts to your household.

CAF is also looking for overnight fosters to keep the dogs in our care warm and dry in the evenings. If you are interested in becoming a foster, ask a staff member at our Sunny Brae store for an application or print one out on the "Forms" page from cafanimals.org.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines.

If you have any questions about a particular animal or would like to know more about the adoption process, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com.

