Companion Animal Foundation: Dark duo desires domicile

Dare I dictate a drama, 'twixt a duo with demure dispositions,

much like Lear's Edmund and Edgar,

divided by fate's impositions.

While Dexter desires no danger,

his double delivers a predicament,

“If but one will be homed,” says Dexter,

“the base shall top the legitimate!”

Darth dreams not of destruction,

doubtful he dreams of much more than cuddles,

yet destiny deigns Darth due a family,

a debt whose repayment Dexter now muddles.

A drive to duel thus discovered,

who’s more dashing, darling, deserving of care?! Let a dearth of domiciles not design devils,

Some divine defender, please, adopt both as a pair!

Dexter and Darth are delightful brothers currently up for adoption. Despite both deeply yearning to be the chosen kitten by each potential adopter they see, they have not forsaken their loving, brotherly bond. Hurry over be- fore their patience runs thin and they each begin to spread bad rumors about the other! They are available for the public to visit in our kitten room, Tuesday through Saturday between 11 a.m.

and 4 p.m. They will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information on these kittens (or our many other ones) visit cafanimals.org, facebook.com/Companion Animal Foundation, and follow us on Instagram (/companion.animal.foundation). Call us at (707) 826- 7387 and visit our thrift store and animal program center

at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata.