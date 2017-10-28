Companion Animal Foundation: Double, double toil and trouble

Brother and sister duo A.J. and Addie are made up of sugar, spice and everything nice! At 4 months old, A.J. and Addie are a closely bonded duo and we are hoping to find a home that is ready for two new feline family members.

A.J. is an inquisitive medium-haired brown and white tabby who is rarely not purring. He likes to follow us from room to room, imploring us with his expressive yellow eyes to give him a treat or a scratch behind the ears. Addie, a short-haired peach tabby, is a bit more independent and can often be spotted snoozing on a pile of warm laundry. Both cats are extremely affectionate and possess a uniquely narrow face and slender body.

If you are interested in meeting A.J. and Addie, please come by and visit our kitten room at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and fill out an application! Pictures of the rest of our adoptable animals can be found on at cafanimals.org.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about a particular animal or would like to know more about the adoption process, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com Don’t forget to follow Companion Animal Foundation on Facebook and Instagram!















