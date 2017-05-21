Companion Animal Foundation: E=(meows)(cats)2

Welcome to the symposium,

starring kittens of distinction,

who with sharpest of minds will bring,

an anti-science extinction.

“A dopo geocentrism!”

meows Galileo, “It's all lies!

I can see the phases of Venus

with just my own two bright blue eyes!”

“All motion has rules,” says Newton,

as equations flow from his paw,

“A kitten at rest will stay there,

unless some yarn moves. It’s a law.”

Franklin howls, “Hold on to your tails!

Your world is gonna get rocked!

I battled a kite for hours,

and, when a storm came, got shocked!”

Calmly speaks Darwin, “Math ... is cool,

But it is cooler to be nice.

I have studied many birds,

and learned we are brothers to mice!”

“Time and space are both intertwined,”

At Einstein's strange words the crowd stared,

“Simply, all cats were born from light.

See, E=(meows)(cats)2.”

Galileo, Newton, Franklin, Darwin, and Einstein are five brilliant, wise, creative, and very fluffy brothers who are up for adoption at Companion Animal Foundation. They will be spayed/neutered prior to adoption. If you want to learn more about these kittens (or our many other ones) please give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or visit our thrift store at 88 Sunny Brae Center in Arcata. You can also email cafanimals@gmail.com, visit cafanimals.org or check out Companion Animal Foundation on Facebook.















