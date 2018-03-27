Companion Animal Foundation: Gabriel could use some help recovering from injury

Gabriel and Gideon need your help! Both sweet pups were hit by a car in Hoopa on March 16. Gideon had his front leg stitched up and will soon be on the road to recovery, but Gabriel received multiple fractures and is going to need a femoral head ostectomy or possibly amputation surgery within a month.

The minimum cost of his surgery will be $1,500.

Would you be one of 100 people willing to spare $15 to help us cover the cost of Gabriel's surgery?

Any donations that exceed the cost of the surgery will be used to assist both dogs with any additional medical fees.

If you are able to help, please visit us in person or send a check to Companion Animal Foundation (88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata, CA 95521).

You can even visit our Donor Box at cafanimals.org and note "Gabriel's surgery" as your donation comment.

Thank you for your consideration and kindness!















Companion Animal Foundation: