Companion Animal Foundation: Guinea’s the name, being a sweet little terrier is her game

Howdy there, seems you’re in the market to adopt a fine, gently-used dog.

Now a lotta dog adopters out there will try to set you up with a lemon, they’ll say anything to make an adoption happen, but let me GAR-ron-TEE you that ain’t the way we do things here at Companion Animal Foundation.

I got your back with this one friend. By the way I love your hat, is that real velour?

Nice, nice, yeah you’ve got great taste, no need to waste time here, I’m gonna show you our top-of-the-line dog right off the bat.

Let me introduce you to the hidden gem of the lot, the Model Guinea. Now just at first glance you can see she’s a beaut, that matte caramel and eggshell white color scheme is as hip as it gets.

Give Guinea here a little pet, you feel that coat? Genuine wire hair curls there partner, you don’t see that everyday.

When it comes to features she’s got ’em coming out the wazoo!

On safety she can’t be beat, she’s as vigilant as a hawk and boy can she go off if she senses an intruder, yet also quiet as a sleeping panther when you need her to be. Never seen a dog more suited to guarding, she’s a natural.

Judging by your figure l’m a-guessin’ you’re the sporty type; I bet you throw a mean tennis ball eh?

Guinea here is the best teammate you’ll ever have, heck she loves to play so much she’ll throw toys for herself to chase!

Finally let’s talk about the crazy mileage with this pup. You put one bowl of food in Guinea and she’ll jog with you to the Moon and back!

Trust me on this one, you roll up to the park with this little rocket by your side and every head will be turning in jealously, that’s a promise.

The real kicker? This girl is barely a year old yet, not even a scratch on her!

Honestly partner, they are gonna put me in jail for cutting you this deal, you’re practically stealing her with this adoption.

Don’t say I never did you no favors when you’re running the best companion you ever had down the beach next week!

Beyond the bafflegab

Guinea is a Wire Fox Terrier who is approximately 14 months old.

She came to Companion Animal Foundation with her seven puppies (five of which have found homes!), but she is now spayed and in need of a home herself.

She is an extremely sweet and playful dog and would do best in an active home where she can get lots of attention and exercise.

For more information on Guinea or our other animals, please visit cafanimals.org, check out our Facebook page (CompanionAnimalFoundation), and follow us on Instagram (companion_animal_foundation).

You can also call us at (707) 826-7387 and visit our thrift store and animal program center at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata.















