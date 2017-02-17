Companion Animal Foundation: How cute is too cute?

Alas these pups’ tale begins with love unrequited,

their parents’ fierce passion has long since subsided,

yet love never dies, its power merely gets transferred,

perhaps their rough start leads to your prayers being answered.

Pardon my pauses .. .or if I let my words st-stutter,

I’ve been befuddled by pups, and my heart left aflutter,

they’re so dashing, entrancing, how words fail to convey,

the love they’ll ignite this Valentine’s Day.

How gold the soul of vibrant Valentino,

he’ll make you feel rich like a living casino!

One glance at Beau will fill your eyes with delight,

nature blessed him shades, lest his blues shine too bright.

How cute is too cute? You’ll have to ask Cupid,

I try to find words but am left feeling stupid.

A wag of Tristan’s tale is like a wand weaving magic,

you’ll adore him like Isolde, though surely less tragic.

None cuddle as gently as the squishy Lovebug,

He’s the biggest, the softest and he yearns for your hug.

Romeo’s eternal love will never leave you feeling cheated,

You would die for this dog! (thankfully, that’s not needed)

His sister, refined Rose, will sweep you all off your feet,

We could’ve named her Old Cabbage ... she would be just as sweet.

Companion Animal Foundation (CAF) recently took in seven puppies (Valentino, Beau, Cupid, Tristan, Lovebug, Romeo, and Rose) and their mother Ginny, and we are looking for foster homes to help us care for them. They are a Pitbull/Wirehair Terrier mix and about 7 weeks old. They are up for adoption but will stay in our care until they have been spayed or neutered.

