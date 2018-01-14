Companion Animal Foundation: It’s a wiggly winter wonderland in Sunny Brae

This week, Companion Animal Foundation would like to introduce you to our newest litter of adoptable puppies!

Rudolph, Blitzen, Blizzard, Noel and Tiny Tim arrived at our Sunny Brae location just in time to ring in the holidays and they are ready to spend the new year with a forever family.

While all of the siblings are clever, friendly, and eager-to-please, each one is developing a uniquely charming personality as they learn to interact with new places, animals and people.

Though we are not positive of their breed, we can see Rottweiler mix features in Rudolph, Tiny Tim, and Blitzen while Noel and Blizzard more closely resemble border collies. They are talented at keeping each other entertained with wrestling games and toys, but they love to be the center of attention and will need lots of long walks and cuddle sessions in their new homes.

If you are interested in meeting any of our adoptable dogs, please visit our puppy play yard at 88 Sunny Brae Center between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Tuesday through Saturday) and fill out an application. If you need a little puppy therapy but you’re unable to have animals at home, feel free to swing by during our animal visitation hours to take someone for a walk around the neighborhood! All we need is a photo I.D. to hold on to while you’re out. We are also always looking for dog-savvy fosters who are able to provide a warm home at night, so please ask for an application at our Sunny Brae store if you’re interested!

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about a particular animal or would like to know more about the adoption process, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com.

Our adoptable animals can be found online at cafanimals.org. Don't forget to follow Companion Animal Foundation on Facebook and Instagram!
















