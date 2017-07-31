Companion Animal Foundation: Keko seeking new position

Frequent visitors to our Sunny Brae location are likely familiar with Keko, one of our resident store cats. This lovable brown and white tabby is often spotted lounging in the sun by the front door or curled up in a basket of comfy socks, purring and requesting scratches from passersby.

Though we have enjoyed every second of Keko's time with Companion Animal Foundation, we feel that his enthusiasm for exploring wide open spaces and his desire for one-on-one attention would best be served with a forever family that can give him everything he deserves.

Keko has been with Companion Animal Foundation since his owner passed away unexpectedly six months ago. He is approximately 3 years old and has simply been a delight for us to care for. He returns the favor by showering us with affection and making us laugh every single day.

Keko's future family should be aware that he loves to investigate every nook and cranny to which he has access and would thrive in a home with a large yard or a lot of space to explore. He gets a little spooked when confronted with dogs on the floor, but would do wonderfully in a house with other cats.

If you’re interested in meeting Keko, please visit us at 88 Sunny Brae Center and let us know you would like to fill out an application! Keko’s fondness for strolls around the business park area make him sometimes difficult to immediately locate, but we will do our best to give him every opportunity to meet his potential forever family.

The rest of our adoptable felines are available to see in our kitten room from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at our Sunny Brae location. Pictures of all adoptable animals can be found at cafanimals.org. Please be advised that kittens listed as available on the website may already have applications in the process of being reviewed, so please ask us if you are interested in a specific animal.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about the adoption process or would like to know more about our organization, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com. Don't forget to follow Companion Animal Foundation on Instagram and Facebook!















