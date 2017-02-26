Companion Animal Foundation: O is for optimism

In the long run, we shape our lives, and we shape ourselves. The process never ends until we die. And the choices we make are ultimately our own responsibility.

– Eleanor Roosevelt

Oso and Olive started life with a splash,

they were to be tossed in a river but that decision was rash,

luckily it was avoided and better options were sought,

we are so happy to help them give life one more shot.

That shot won't be wasted of that we are certain,

they already brighten up rooms like sunlight escaping a curtain,

they will be persons with families rather than just a statistic,

reminding others around them to always stay optimistic.

Companion Animal Foundation recently held a spay neuter/clinic in Hoopa that fixed nearly 80 animals, and we happened to bring back two puppies with us! Olive and Oso are approximately 9 weeks old and of unknown breed. Their seven rescued brothers and sisters are at The Sequoia Humane Society.

Both pups are altered and up for adoption. If you are interested in adopting these puppies (or are many other ones!), please give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or visit our thrift store and animal program center at 88 Sunny Brae Center in Arcata. You can also email cafdirector@gmail.com, visit cafanimals.org or check out CAF on Facebook for more information on our animals and services.















