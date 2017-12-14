Companion Animal Foundation: Orange is the new cat

Meet Fanta and Tang, a pair of sugary sweet brothers with big appetites for adventure. These tangerine-toned siblings can usually be found in the kitten room with one toy or another clutched in their little teeth, fully engaged in playtime until the clocks strikes naptime.

Both Fanta and Tang are bright-eyed, inquisitive and affectionate, but they are still getting used to being showered with attention and are quickly learning how wonderful it is to be petted, brushed and scratched behind the ears. With plenty of individual care, the dynamic duo is ready to blossom into a pair of prime lap dwellers. Whether they find a home together or individually, Tang and Fanta are sure to bring lots of light and love to their new household for the holidays!

If you are interested in meeting Fanta or Tang, please visit the kitten room at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and fill out an application! Pictures of the rest of our adoptable animals can be found at cafanimals.org.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites and are up-to-date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about a particular animal or would like to know more about the adoption process, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com.















