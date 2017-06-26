Companion Animal Foundation: Parting is such sweet sorrow

There is nothing at all that can be talked about adequately, and the whole art of poetry is to say what can't be said. – Alan Watts

I find life quite hard, I must admit,

when to start, continue, pause and to quit,

to regret my words or relish my wit,

and to trust that I am improving ...

I must admit, I find life quite hard,

whether to play it safe or play my card,

to share myself freely or keep up my guard,

and what is “myself” anyway ...

In contrast observe Peter, Paul and Mary,

my many cares they care not to carry,

they seem to always know just who they are,

so I took them on as my teachers.

I spend hours vainly, Peter spends none,

a mirror to him means only fun,

a chance to play with a fine-looking friend,

then Peter looks like Peter all day.

“Am I charming?” Paul knows not the phrase,

the judgments of others don’t determine his ways,

he meows what he means and means what he meows,

then Paul acts like Paul all day.

Self-doubt is a cycle Mary does not take for rides,

no paralysis of paths, she simply decides,

now she eats, now she plays, now she cuddles a friend,

then Mary becomes more Mary each day.

Peter, Paul and Mary are three neurosis-free kittens up for adoption at Companion Animal Foundation (CAF). Their hobbies are playing, sleeping and solving the existential crises of the humans with whom they come in contact. They will be spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

For more information on these kittens (or our many other ones) please visit cafanimals.org or facebook.com/CompanionAnimalFoundation and follow us on Instagram (/companion.animal.foundation). You can also call us at (707) 826-7387 and visit our thrift store and animal program center at 88 Sunny Brae Center in Arcata.

This will be my last article for CAF, and I am happy to say that all the animals I have written about over the past year have gone into loving homes through this organization. I often write poems that attempt to be lighthearted and entertaining, but the problems of animal overpopulation and mistreatment are serious, and I want to thank CAF for the important work they do on behalf of animals and the Union for providing this space to help those animals get adopted. To those of you who have mentioned enjoying my poems (five of you? three? maybe? please? [That many in our office alone, Gabe! -Ed.]), it has been a pleasure to write them and hear your kind words. Thanks for reading.















