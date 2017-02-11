Companion Animal Foundation: Rogues’ gallery of pups to steal your heart

Companion Animal Foundation recently took in seven puppies – Beau, Valentino, Cupid, Tristan, Romeo, Truffle and Rose – and their mother – Ginny – and we are looking for foster homes to help us care for them! The pups are Pitbull/Wirehair Terrier mixes and about 6 weeks old. We are accepting adoption applications for them, but they will not be adopted out until they are spayed or neutered.

We are now looking for foster parents to take a puppy (preferably two so they have company) for anywhere between two to six weeks. We would like for these puppies to help our continuing humane education efforts with the community, and we therefore need them to be available for the public to visit.

We would like for them to be dropped off to our Sunny Brae location Tuesday through Saturday between 9:15 and 11 in the morning and picked up by 5:30 in the evening. We will provide toys and food for the puppies, we just need you to provide a loving and safe environment for them!

If you are interested in helping foster the puppies or want to learn more about eventually adopting one, please give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or visit our thrift store and animal program center at 88 Sunny Brae Center in Arcata. You can also email cafdirector@gmail.com, visit cafanimals.org, or check out Companion Animal Foundation on Facebook for more information on our animals and services.















