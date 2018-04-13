Companion Animal Foundation: Skippy John, your lap-seeking chihuahua

This week we have the pleasure of introducing the world to Skippy John, a two-year-old chihuahua mix. He may be small, but he is monumentally sweet and would love nothing more than to find the perfect lap to curl up on.

Skippy’s former owners could no longer keep him due to his allergic reaction to the foliage on their property (cypress, holly, and juniper) which resulted in a bit of hair loss, but he is on the road to easy recovery and would do best in a home without those particular environmental stimuli.

Skippy John enjoys being a member of the family “pack” and will stick close by your side during your adventures, whether you’re exploring the beach or simply running errands. He gets along wonderfully with other dogs and is tinier than most cats, so he harbors a healthy respect for his feline friends.

If you would like to see if Skippy is the right fit for you, head over to 88 Sunny Brae Center and fill out an application! We’re always happy to set up an adoption trial to see how he adjusts to your household.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about a particular animal or would like to know more about the adoption process, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email cafadoptions@gmail.com.

cafanimals.org.
















